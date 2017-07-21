Sonoma Valley death notices

Posted on July 21, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Death notices

Stuart Glenn Anderson, 72, of Sonoma, passed away June 18, 2017.

Heinz Friedrich Bertram, 83, of Sonoma, passed away June 8, 2017.

Joseph Francis Browne, 76, of Sonoma, passed away June 8, 2017.

Joseph William Burratto, Sr., 66, of Sonoma, passed away June 12, 2017.

Betty June Cardinale, 89, of Sonoma, passed away June 26, 2017.

Dennis Guy Ciocca, 76, of Sonoma, passed away June 14, 2017.

Shirley M. Frayer, 86, of Sonoma, passed away June 16, 2017.

Edith Charlotte Kurgan, 90, of Sonoma, passed away June 2, 2017.

Orta Christine Lazar, 98, of Vineburg, passed away June 18, 2017.

Kathryn Dyer Maynard, 93, of Sonoma, passed away June 14, 2017.

Kathleen Cecile Mazza, 72, of Sonoma, passed away June 21, 2017.

Paul Robert McCarthy, 60, of Sonoma, passed away June 14, 2017.

Darlene Lenore Nemer, 87, of Sonoma, passed away June 7, 2017.

Gerald Lee O’Donnell, 72, of Sonoma, passed away June 25, 2017.

Marjory Lou Osborn, 97, of Sonoma, passed away June 10, 2017.

Shelby Jean Phillips, 77, of Sonoma, passed away June 8, 2017.

Martha Elizabeth Reece, 96, of Sonoma, passed away June 14, 2017.

Nellita Mae Seabourne, 96, of Sonoma, passed away June 21, 2017.

Paul Richard Vander Zee, 67, of Eldridge, passed away May 29, 2017.

Constance Jean Wilson, 71, of Sonoma, passed away June 23, 2017.

– Information provided by Duggan’s Mission Chapel.

The Sun publishes death notices free of charge, to include basic information provided by the funeral home of record. Requests for more complete obituaries will be accepted as paid advertisements. For more information call 933-0101.