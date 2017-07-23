Pruning in all seasons

Posted on July 23, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Gardening expert and landscape designer Maile Arnold shares tips on pruning plants and trees at Thursday, August 3 meeting The Valley of the Moon Garden Club. The 7 p.m. presentation is free and open to the public.

Arnold’s garden in Sebastopol is an abundent floral haven, some of which will be shown. She and her husband, Warren Arnold, a stone sculptor, have lived on their 5.5 acre land for many decades, raising goats for milk and cheese, chickens, sheep, and two friendly garden cats. They raise all the fruit, vegetables, and meat they need, doing all the work themselves. Several of her gardens have been featured in Sunset Magazine, Fine Gardening and on gardening television programs.

She will show photos of specimens before and after pruning, describe the time of year to cut them back, and explain how and why they are trimmed.

The meeting is at the Sonoma Veterans’ Memorial Building, 126 First Street West. Meet and greet time is at 6:30 p.m., meeting begins at 7 p.m. A plant raffle and complimentary refreshment follow. 707.935,8986.