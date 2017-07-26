Archives

Update: Photo of bank robbery suspect

Posted on July 26, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The suspect in Tuesday’s robbery at Rabobank is still at large, but the Sonoma Police Department has released a photo of the man taken by the bank’s surveillance system.

Sheriff’s detectives believe the suspect to be possibly Hispanic rather than African- American as previously reported. He is also wearing an olive green, long sleeve shirt with a darker design with wings and stars, not a yellow design as previously reported.

The suspect was also wearing a dark colored baseball cap and a mesh type mask over his face. Please call 911 if you see this suspect or know of his whereabouts.

