Update: Photo of bank robbery suspect

The suspect in Tuesday’s robbery at Rabobank is still at large, but the Sonoma Police Department has released a photo of the man taken by the bank’s surveillance system.
Sheriff’s detectives believe the suspect to be possibly Hispanic rather than African- American as previously reported. He is also wearing an olive green, long sleeve shirt with a darker design with wings and stars, not a yellow design as previously reported.
The suspect was also wearing a dark colored baseball cap and a mesh type mask over his face. Please call 911 if you see this suspect or know of his whereabouts.