What is an ‘age friendly’ community?

Posted on July 26, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

An age-friendly community features safe, walkable streets; housing and transportation options; and services tailored to older people. But how to get it all done?

Sonoma County, which has joined the World Health Organization Global Network of Age Friendly Communities, wants your ideas. If you are 50 or older, you’re invited to participate in a survey that will help create an action plan to guide Sonoma County toward becoming age friendly and livable for all.

The Council on Aging has developed a survey to support Sonoma County in working towards Age-Friendly Community designation. The survey is part of the initial analysis.

The survey d will ask you about different aspects of your community and your experiences as an aging adult in Sonoma County. The survey is anonymous, and takes about 20 minutes.

Find it at: http://sgiz.mobi/s3/Age-Friendly-Sonoma-County-English

For more information: agefriendlysonomacounty.org.