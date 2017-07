Pato gets Reel

Posted on July 27, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

British Reggae superstar Pato Banton, backed by the powerful grooves of The Now Generation Band, brings his high-energy show back to The Reel Fish Shop & Grill on Saturday, August 5.

As part of England’s reggae and ska scene in the 80s, Panto played with Ziggy Marly, UB40, Steel Pulse, among others, and collaborated with Peter Gabriel and Sting.

9 p.m. $20 advance, $25 at the door. 401 Grove, El Verano. 707.343.0044.