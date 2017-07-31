Bank robbery suspect walks into Sonoma PD

Posted on July 31, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The suspect in the robbery of Sonoma’s Rabobank branch turned himself in at the Sonoma Police station on July 28, three days after allegedly simulating a weapon and demanding money from a clerk.

Mohammad Kharufeh, 39, of American Canyon, was booked into Sonoma County Jail. The robbery took place just after noon. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, but police were able to offer a description of him and the car he was driving, taken from two separate surveillance video systems.

Bail was set at $60,000.