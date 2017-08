A trip out

Posted on August 2, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley Museum of Art throws back to the Summer of Love for its annual hands-on Art Night party, with Magical Mystery Tour-inspired art-making stations and live music from the Beatles tribute band Rubber Soul.

The $25 admission includes “retro bites,” two drinks and access to the museum’s current exhibition, Albert Paley: Thresholds. Friday, August 4. 6 p.m. 551 Broadway. Svma.org.