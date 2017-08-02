Building a resume

Posted on August 2, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Students of the Sonoma Teen Services summer building project get some hands-on experience during a visit to Steel Geisha Designs. The collaborative pilot welding and blacksmithing project, started at Hanna Boys Center in 2016, returned this summer in an expanded version to include carpentry.

During the seven-week program, 16 students learned a variety of construction skills — framing, electrical wiring, plumbing and the importance of math — which they used to build a shed at Hanna. The program funded by a Community Grant from Impact100 Sonoma.