Walking the walk

Posted on August 3, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

There are some changes to this year’s Relay for Life, but the goal is as important as ever: walk to celebrate life and to fight cancer.

The fundraiser is Saturday, August 5, back at the Sonoma Valley High School track. The event is now one-day only, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., with entertainment, food trucks and camaraderie all the while.

The traditional Survivors Lap will begin at 7 p.m., with the poignant luminaire ceremony at dusk.

“This will be a fun-filled, entertaining, and inspirational event,” says longtime participant Felice Torri. “There will be laughter and tears. Most importantly we will walk with the comfort of knowing we are not alone in this fight for a cure.” It’s not too late to register for a team or as an individual, at Relayforlife.org/Sonomaca.

Sun archive photo