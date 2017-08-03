Music at Gun Bun

Posted on August 3, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

San Francisco-based musician Sean Hayes, who has played with Aimee Mann, and toured with Ani DiFranco and the Cold War Kids, headlines an August 5 show at Gundlach Bundschu.

But don’t miss the opening act. “Marty O’Reilly & The Old Soul Orchestra is one of Sonoma’s best musical exports in decades,” says promoter Jeff Bundschu. “See them now before they blow way up.” 7:30 p.m. $33.50. 2000 Denmark St.

On August 13, the winery presents a barb show with the Swedish prog rockers Dungen. In its only west coast show, the band will play its original soundtrack to oldest surving animated film, “The Adventures of Prince Achmed.” Gunbun.com.