Squashing the competition

Posted on August 4, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Tuesday Night Market’s Zucchini Races — The annual derby of all things squash, competing on a custom-built track provided by Rob Wilson, proprietor of Sonoma Old School Skate & Surf Shop. Tuesday, August 8.

Registration at 5:30, judging of “Most Creative” at 6, and racing at 6:30 p.m. Complete rules at Sonomaplazamarket.org.