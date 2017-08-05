Springs man charged with murdering his wife

Posted on August 5, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Steven Rothschild, 72, was arrested early this morning on suspicion of killing his wife after she was found dead in their Amherst Circle home late Friday night.

The suspect called 911 about 11:40 p.m. to report that he and his wife had been in a fight and she was dead. Deputies arrived and found Juanita Rothschild, 67, unresponsive on a living room couch.

She appeared to be seriously beaten, according to a Sherrif’s Office report. No obvious weapons were found.

Deputies and emergency medical personnel tried to revive her, the report said, but were unsuccessful. Paramedics pronounced her dead on the scene.

Mr. Rothschild was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the Sonoma County jail. He is being held without bail.