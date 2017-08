Separated at birth

Posted on August 6, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

With director Kate Kennedy at the helm, the Sonoma Shakespeare Avalon Players begin their 37th season with “The Comedy of Errors.” The definitive farce, involving the accidental reunion of two, yes two, sets of twins, stars Bob Smith, Nick Grgich, Spencer Rank and Aaron Bremner.

Performed outdoors at Buena Vista Winery. August 9-20, Wednesday-Sunday. $35. 7 p.m.18000 Old Winery Road. Sonomashakespeare.com