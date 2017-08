Cowboy up

Posted on August 7, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

“The Misfits,” a gritty 1961 neo-Western, filmed in and around Reno by director John Huston, was the last film of both Marilyn Monroe and Clark Gable. Montgomery Clift, Thelma Ritter and Eli Wallach co-star; Arthur Miller, Monroe’s husband at the time, wrote the script.

Monday, August 14. $9. 7 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre. 996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.