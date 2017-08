Fancy footwork

With contemporary music to Broadway and everything in between, “Fascinating Rhythm” – a Transcendence Theatre Company production under the stars in Jack London Park – features songs from Gershwin, Sondheim, Leonard Bernstein, and Billy Joel, with fanciful choreography to match.

August 4-6, 11-13 and 17-20. 5 p.m. picnics, food trucks and wine. Show at 7:30 p.m. $45-$149. 877.424.1414. Bestnightever.org.