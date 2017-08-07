Valley Dems endorse McGuire’s transparency bill

Posted on August 7, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Candidates in the California presidential primary would be required to provide five years of their tax returns under a bill co-authored by State Senator Mike McGuire (District 2). SB 149 – the Presidential Tax Transparency & Accountability Act – was unanimously endorsed by the The Sonoma Valley Democrats at the group’s July meeting.

The measure passed the State Senate 27-13, and the Assembly Elections Committee 4-2. It is now before Assembly Committee on Appropriations.

If it becomes law, the measure would require every candidate wishing to be on the Presidential Primary ballot in California to submit his/her tax returns for the past five years to the Secretary of State. The returns would also be made available to the public on the Secretary of State’s website.

SB 149 would be in effect for the 2020 Presidential Primary, said SVD President Beth Hadley. Some 70 members turned out for the meeting and vote, she said.

“The vast majority of Americans – Republicans and Democrats alike – want President Trump to release his tax returns, just like every other President for the past 40 years,” Senator McGuire said. “And it’s transparency that provides the basis for accountability in government.”

Candidates in the California presidential primary would be required to provide five years of their tax returns under a bill co-authored by State Senator Mike McGuire (District 2).

The next event for Sonoma Valley Democrats will be the annual picnic on Monday, August 28, 5-7 p.m., at Maxwell Park.