Postponed: Assemblymember Aguiar-Curry visit to the Springs

Posted on August 8, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

EVENT POSTPONED — Springs residents are invited to meet their new assemblymember, Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, and share information with her about their community, on Monday, August 14.

Aguiar-Curry’s visit will begin with a community meeting at 1:30 p.m. at the Sonoma Springs Community Hall (the former Grange Hall) at 18627 Sonoma Hwy.

She will then spend the afternoon visiting Springs sites and nonprofits agencies as a guest of long-time Springs resident, Gina Cuclis, who also represents Sonoma Valley on the Sonoma County Board of Education. Destinations include La Luz Center, the Mentoring Alliance’s Flowery School Mentor Center, Teen Services Sonoma, Nuestra Voz, and the Fetters Springs Apartments affordable housing complex.

For more information contact Cuclis at 707.939.8598 or [email protected]