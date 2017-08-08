School health fair is this Saturday

Posted on August 8, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The 3rd annual Back to School Health Fair is set for Saturday, August 12, 10 a.m. to noon at the Sonoma Charter School.

The free event will feature a variety of health services and activities including: fluoride treatment, TDAP vaccine, health education and health snacks, vision and scoliosis screenings, Fun Zone, and school supply giveaways.

The event is bilingual and is open to all Sonoma Valley students. It is presented by Sonoma Valley Hospital, La Luz Center, Dragones Latinxs, The Club, Sonoma Valley Unified School District, Valley of the Moon Lions Club and Sonoma Charter School.

The TDAP vaccine will be for those entering 7th grade. No appointments are necessary. A parent must be present to sign the consent forms for all screenings and vaccines.

Sonoma Charter School is located at 17202 Sonoma Highway, with parking on Vailetti Drive.

For more information on the Health Fair or school supply donations please call SVCHC Outreach & Event Coordinator Maricarmen Reyes at 707-939-6070 Ext. 112 or email at [email protected]