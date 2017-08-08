Springs meeting: charity in a changing world

Posted on August 8, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The ways the philanthropic sector is responding to challenges facing Sonoma Valley — in the areas of aging, housing, health, education and more — will be discussed at the August 17 meeting of the Springs Community Alliance.

Sonoma Valley’s nonprofit sector is surprisingly big but the needs it addresses are even bigger, according to “Hidden in Plain Sight”, a study released by Sonoma Valley Fund. The report shows that nonprofits are increasingly challenged to serve a population that is growing, graying, diversifying and becoming less equal.

“For the first time, Sonoma Valley has an in-depth, baseline look at our community’s needs and its charitable resources,” said Peg Van Camp, SVF president.

The Valley’s nonprofit organizations had total revenue of more than $113 million in 2014 — up 23 percent since 2011 (2014 is the most recent year that could be studied). A significant portion of those resources — about $34 million, or almost one-third — came from charitable contributions, mostly from individuals.

The 7 p.m. meeting is open to the public and anyone with an interest in the Springs is welcome to attend. Translation services are provided. Venue: La Luz Center, 17560 Greger Street in the Springs.

Regular SCA meetings are held on the third Thursday of the month at La Luz.

Art by Michael Acker