Love is a four-legged word

Posted on August 10, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Is the quirky, geeky Emma (Kate Miccuci) a cat person or a dog person? It’s tough to choose when her two pets are movie-magically transformed into hunky men with romantic intentions.

The romantic comedy was the runner-up Audience Favorite Narrative Feature at the 2017 Sonoma International Film Festival. Director Finn Taylor returns to Sebastiani Theatre for a screening and Q and A on Sunday, August 20.

Film at 6:45 p.m. with a wine reception to follow.$20-$25. 476 First St. E. Sonomafilmfest.org