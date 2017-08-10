Women artists of the Renaissance

Posted on August 10, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Renaissance Europe was not a promising era for female artists. But despite being barred from formal art training, some did emerge. Privately taught, often by their fathers who were drafting them into the family business, and talented enough to gain commissions on merit alone, some women successfully made a living as artists.

On Wednesday, Alexandra Lawrence, a private tour guide in Florence, Italy and a university instructor at several American and British universities, lectures on “Rethinking Women: A Look at Female Painters and Poets in Renaissance Italy.”

Presented by the Sonoma-Greve in Chianti Sister City Committee. $10 suggested donation. 6 p.m. Vintage House, 264 First St. E. Sonomasistercitiesassociation.org.