Bloody burglar nabbed in 3 a.m. heist

Posted on August 14, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Deputies from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old Sonoma man after he allegedly broke into a Springs gas station at 3 a.m. Friday and dragged the cash register outside, leaving a trail of blood.

Maleek Sanchez was arrested for felony burglar.

The manager of Bonneau’s 76 Gas Station, on Arnold and Grove Street in Boyes Hot Springs, had been monitoring the store’s video surveillance from home.

An alarm was triggered when the suspect threw a large cinder block through the window. After pulling one cash register out, he reentered the store. Deputies arrived before he could make off with a second cash register.

Sanchez jumped back out through the shattered window and ran about 30’ before surrendering. Deputies took him into custody without incident.

Sanchez was bleeding from small cuts on his hand and chin, according to the Sherrif’s report. A trail of blood led them to the cash register propped against a neaby fence, near what they said was Sanchez’ bike. Blood was also smeared on the cash register.

Sanchez was booked for felony burglary and has since been released after posting a $10,000 bail bond.