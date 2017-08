Stable relationship

Posted on August 15, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The dress code is “Barn Chic” for Pets Lifeline‘s signature fundraiser of the year, Paws for a Cause, as the barn at Vintage Kennel Club is transformed into an elegant dining space on Saturday, August 19.

The evening includes a buffet dinner, silent auction, and live music. $150. 707.996.4577. Petslifeline.org.