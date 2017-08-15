‘Trip to Spain,’ paella optional

Posted on August 15, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The scenery is as sumptuous as the food and the banter as dry as the wine in “The Trip to Spain,” another culinary journey heavily spiced with humor and celebrity impressions from Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon, the British comics from “The Trip” and “The Trip to Italy.”

Before its wide release, a sneak peak will be served up, along with an optional paella dinner, Thursday, August 17 at The Lodge at Sonoma. The outdoor screening is presented by the Sonoma International Film Festival.

Carneros Bristro is offering a three-course meal, with Spanish wine, for $42. Film-only tickets are $20 general, and $5 for members of the film club.

Find out more at Sonomafilmfest.org.