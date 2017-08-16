Enviro-doc sees a brighter ‘tomorrow’

Posted on August 16, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Can a film about the demise of the human race be upbeat? That’s the goal of “Tomorrow,” a documentary exploring possible solutions to environmental challenges around the world.

“We tried to do something different from scary, depressing, and catastrophic documentaries pointing fingers,” said co-director Cyril Dion. “The good news is, we have the know-how to gather everything we need: food, shelter, healthcare, money, and community we can rely on.”

The “enviro-doc” has won numerous awards and widespread praise; Paul Hawken called it, “the best film on the future of humanity and the environment.”

It will be presented Monday, August 21 by the Sebastiani Theatre Foundation and Transition Sonoma Valley, which had a successful screening of it in June. 6:30 p.m. $10 suggested donation. Sebastianitheatre.com.