One final ‘Fascinating’ weekend

Posted on August 16, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The song and dance spectacular that is “Fascinating Rhythm,” a Broadway Under the Stars production that melds show tunes and pop hits with precise yet exuberant choreography, closes August 20 after a nine-show run at Jack London Park.

“Our audiences have been absolutely loving this show and sharing their enthusiasm,” said Stephan Stubbins, an executive director, and performer, for the Transcendence Theatre Company.

For director Eric Jackson, the production – with music from Gershwin and Sondheim to Billy Joel, with a “Grease’ sing-along for good measure – the idea was to “allow the art of dance and dancers to stand in the spotlight in the same way that we spotlight vocalists on our productions.”

The company set our to explore the word “fascinating.” “It’s a description of something unusual in nature that forces use to stop and consider,” Jackson said. “We decided that this would be our launching off place for creating an evening of vignettes… moments in our lives that force us to stop, check-in, and possibly see the world through new eyes.”

After this production wraps, only the annual Gala Celebration, September 8-10, remains on the summer schedule. Reflected Stubbins, “Our 2017 season has been such a flourishing of joyfulness, connection, and community.”

The venue opens at 5 p.m. for picnics, food trucks and wine. Show at 7:30 p.m. $45-$149. 877.424.1414. Bestnightever.org.