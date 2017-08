Why Vegan Farming might become a thing

Posted on August 16, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The founders of a Salinas-based farm believe theirs is the only farm in the region that’s growing crops veganically: no animal fertilizers, fish emulsions, blood or bone meal (dried animal bones and blood that is processed from the remains at slaughterhouses) that are relied upon so heavily in organic farming. Read more.