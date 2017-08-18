Inside the Smoke House

By Marissa La Brecque — Rob Larman has a righteous restlessness. It is a common affliction among cooks, a profession that demands both creativity and ferocious repetition, leading to frequent changes of venue. Chef Larman’s case is exacerbated by a strain of entrepreneurialism.

Last fall, Larman opened Sonoma’s Cochon Volant BBQ Smoke House, which serves California cooking that happens to be Southern-style barbecue. The two cuisines share a similar ethos: utilizing a few good ingredients, whose flavors are expertly coaxed into expression.

“I don’t cut the fat off the brisket,” he says proudly.

If you look closely at the Bay Area’s as-yet-unwritten Historica Culinaria, you will see Larman again and again, in different chapters. He was the opening chef at Kuleto’s in San Francisco, when it had an Italian tapas concept. He later helmed the kitchen at Sausalito’s Casa Madrona, and then opened the excellent Bistro La Poste, also in the town of Sonoma.

Between the fine-dining gigs, Larman created Rob’s Rib Shack, where the template of sumptuous street food was forged. He has refined the model at Cochon Volant, whose name translates to “flying pig,” a title heralded by the enormous forged iron pig sporting wings that sits atop the entrance to the restaurant. The smell of Cochon Volant’s namesake meat being smoked over wood will confirm you are at the correct spot, located in Sonoma’s Agua Caliente neighborhood, a community that is becoming a sort of haute hawker food destination, with current neighbors El Molino Central and a forthcoming Neopolitan pizza joint and noodle house.

“I’m not a barbecue nerd, but I really appreciate the culture around it,” Larman says. California has yet to create a barbecue religiosity to rival the Sunday-after-church smoked meat feasts of North Carolina, Texas or Kansas City, but Larman is serving up the goods to rival any of these bastions of barbecue culture. His brisket’s fuchsia smoke ring testifies to his skill, and the smoked sweet potato may just be the start of another chapter of the future Historica: The California School of BBQ.