More weekend events, Aug. 18-19

Posted on August 18, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Friday, August 18

Bark in the Park

The Sonoma Stompers host Pets Lifeline night, with pre-game costume contest, on-field games, adoption information and more. 6 p.m. Arnold Field. Stompersbaseball.com

Saturday, August 19

Piano Club concert

Jud Goodrich, founder of the Jack London Piano Club and 26-year volunteer, performs one final concert before retirement. 2 p.m. Free, $10 per vehicle parking. 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. Jacklondonpark.com.

Los Gu’achis

A free concert with Los Gu’achis, a Petaluma based quintet that plays instrumental music of the American Southwest, Early California, and Mexico. 2 p.m. Free. Sonoma Valley Library, 755 W. Napa St. 707.996.5217.

Starlight Dinner & Auction

Annual benefit bash for the Mayacamas Fire Department, with live music by Hobo Paradise. 5 p.m. Gordenker Ranch, Glen Ellen. Mayacamasvfd.org.