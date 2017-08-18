Tonight: Boogie on the Plaza

Posted on August 18, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma’s City Party, the 21st annual free musical picnic on Sonoma Plaza, is set for Friday, August 18. The bash is from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

“Bring along your picnic blankets, folding camp tables and chairs, picnic supplies, warm clothing, a flashlight, and dancing shoes, and you’re all set,” said City staffer Rebekah Barr.

Along with sets from Junior Boogie (pictured), and the band Riptide, the event this year features an array of food prepared by local nonprofits. Sandwiches, hamburgers, burritos, fruit salad, cookies and pies will be on sale by the likes of Nuestra Voz of Sonoma, St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Soroptimist, and Sonoma Overnight Support.

Also to raise funds for their groups, the local Native Sons of the Golden West and American Veterans will be pouring adult beverages generously donated by Lagunitas Brewing Company and Highway 12 Wines.

“The Friday of the first week of school, the City Party will be the place to celebrate the end of summer with friends and family,” Barr said.

There are a few ground rules. No unattended set-up prior to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 18, 2017. Items left unattended will be removed. No roping off or barricading of sections in the Plaza.

Also, don’t bring dining tables, sofas and chairs, barbecues of any kind, or tents or canopies. And leave your pets at home.