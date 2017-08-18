‘Wheels to Prosper’ awarded

Posted on August 18, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sofia Nicosia, recipient of the annual Wheels to Prosper car giveaway, takes the keys to his gleaming reconditioned car from Dino DiGuilio. The owner of Body Best, DiGuilio started the giveaway program as a way to “put good people in good cars so they can do more good in the community.”

Nicosia was nominated by her daughter Shawnee Vagt, who said her mother delivers food to housebound seniors, and takes kids to doctors appointments. “She loves to drive,” Vagt said. The reliable car will allow “my mom to continue doing great in the community, and her lifestyle of volunteerism.”