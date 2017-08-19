Sonoma Valley death notices

Posted on August 19, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Alvin Lawrence Beebe, 91, of Sonoma, passed away July 18, 2017.

Anthony Mark Berardinelli, 66, of Sonoma, passed away July 14, 2017.

Eliza Modesta Boles, 95, of Sonoma, passed away July 21, 2017.

John T. Bouldt, 71, of Sonoma, passed away July 10, 2017.

Arlene Lucille Bowein, 63, of Sonoma, passed away July 6, 2017.

Robert David Cole, 72, of Sonoma, passed away July 28, 2017.

Martha Helen Griffin, 77, of Sonoma, passed away July 15, 2017.

Maureen Dorelle Jones, 82, of Sonoma, passed away July 25, 2017.

Rose Angelina Millerick, 97, of Sonoma, passed away July 27, 2017.

Nicolas Alejandro Olascoaga, 22, of Sonoma, passed away July 9, 2017.

Harry Pickett, III, 76, of Sonoma, passed away July 1, 2017.

Mary Bernice Pinelli, 97, of Sonoma, passed away July 4, 2017.

Patricia Ann Wise, 75, of Sonoma, passed away July 22, 2017.

— Information provided by Duggan’s Mission Chapel.

The Sun publishes death notices free of charge, to include basic information provided by the funeral home of record. Requests for more complete obituaries will be accepted as paid advertisements. For more information call 933-0101.