Road to recovery

Posted on August 20, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Larry Castelli has lived in Sonoma 40 years – plenty of time to recruit ‘Team Castelli’ for the upcoming Tour de Fox bike ride to support Parkinson Research. Riding with him on August 26 will be three children, his son-in-law, three of his six grandchildren, his brother, some cousins, and several friends.

Annie Falandes, his wife, is the head cheerleader. Castelli worked at Mare Island, has been a Shell Vista Firefighter for 20 years, and was a 4H leader. “What he didn’t tell anyone for a very long time is that he has had Parkinson’s disease for 24 years” Annie says. “He is a big advocate of the ‘never surrender’ attitude, and has been helping others deal with living with Parkinson’s.”

A few years ago, in addition to other medical problems, Castelli’s Parkinson’s meds weren’t working very well, and he was having trouble walking and talking. “Three years ago he underwent two surgeries to implant stimulators in his brain,” Annie says. The good news: “It was very successful. He is walking and talking and has even joined kickboxing class.” He’s also been training on his new bicycle, she says, “so when you see him riding around Sonoma give him a honk or a wave.”

To support the team, or ride along, visit Tourdefox.michaeljfox.org