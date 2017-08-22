SMART begins service with a free-ride Friday

Posted on August 22, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

SMART will kick off passenger rail service on Friday, August 25 with a Grand Opening celebration at the Santa Rosa Downtown station and free rides along the 10-station route between the County airport and San Rafael.

The party begins at 9 a.m. and includes food, entertainment, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony with dignitaries and a short inaugural train ride.

Following the ceremony, SMART will launch its full passenger service beginning with the 12:49 p.m. run from Airport Station.

Parking is available at the City of Santa Rosa’s Seventh Street garage at regular rates. Free shuttle service will be available to and from the Seventh Street garage between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Service will be free of charge on opening day. SMART fares after opening day will be 50 percent off the regular price for everyone through Labor Day, September 4. The regular fare for a trip along the entire line is $11.50 adult; an all-day is $23.

Following opening day, SMART staff will also be at all 10 stations on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27 to provide information and distribute SMART commemorative giveaways while supplies last.

SMART staff will be at stations in Sonoma County from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and at Marin County stations from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Regular fares will be in place on September 5, with seniors, youth and passengers with disabilities continuing to receive 50 percent discounts.