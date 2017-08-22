Supes officially appoint Giordano as Sheriff

Posted on August 22, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors today appointed Rob Giordano, who had held the post on an interim basis since the retirement of former Sheriff Steve Freitas on August 1, as the Sheriff-Coroner for the County of Sonoma.

“I am honored to serve Sonoma County,” said Sheriff Giordano following his appointment. “I appreciate the trust the Board of Supervisors has placed in me, and the incredible support this community and the men and women of this Sheriff’s Office have given me throughout this process.”

Giordano’s term will extend through January 7, 2019. His salary for the two-title job will be $209,797.

Giordano started with the County Sheriff’s Office in 1996, and was promoted to Sergeant in 2003. In 2006, he was promoted to Lieutenant, and managed the Investigations Bureau, Internal Affairs Bureau, and later the Personnel Bureau. He was named Assistant Sheriff in 2014.

“With over 28 years of progressively responsible experience in law enforcement, Sheriff Giordano is extremely qualified to assume this new role,” said Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Shirlee Zane. “He has spent his career working tirelessly to protect our local community.”

“He is an exceptional listener and communicator,” Zane continued, “and has shown a strong collaborative spirit in working with the Board, criminal justice partners, and the community. The Board looks forward to continuing this collaboration in his new role.”

Sheriff Giordano and his wife have lived in Santa Rosa for 21 years, where they raised their 20-year-old son, a student at Santa Rosa Junior College.