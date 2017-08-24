A student’s view of the eclipse

Posted on August 24, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Standing outside his Lab Biology classroom, Sonoma Valley High School freshman Joseph Silvi took this shot of Monday’s solar eclipse.

While at Crescent Montessori School, Joseph won a blue ribbon in the Sonoma County Science Fair for a behavioral science project, and first place in the Middle School category of the Jack London State Historic Park’s annual Young Writers Contest.

The teen is an avid cyclist and gardener, and his mother Dulce says he’s fascinated with science, technology and math. Pretty fine photographer, too.