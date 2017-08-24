‘Animal House’ event and trivia quiz

Posted on August 24, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Togas are optional for the August 27 screening of “National Lampoon’s Animal House” at Gundlach Bundschu winery.

The grounds open at 7 p.m. for wine and food sales. The outdoor screening begins at dusk. Tickets are $15, with free admission for wine club members. Gunbun.com

TAKE THE FILM QUIZ

1) At what fictional college is the film set?

2) Name the frat house



3) The initial cast was to include which of these budding stars: Chevy Chase, Dan Akyrod, Bill Murray?

4) What actor would be nominated for an Oscar six years later?

5) What actor’s participation was essential in getting the film made, according to director John Landis?

6) Name the school’s dean, and what punishment had he had administered before the failed finals?

7) Sarah Halcomb plays the mayor’s (very young) daughter, who has a tryst with Boon (Peter Reigert). She was part of the gang in another iconic comedy of the era – name it, and her boyfriend in that film.

8) According to Bluto Blutarsky (John Belushi), who bombed Pearl Harbor?

9) In the final credits, what is to becomes of Bluto Blutarsky?

10) How about Eric “Otter” Stratton (Tim Matheson)?

ANSWERS

1) Faber College (portrayed by the University of Oregon at Eugene)

2) Delta Tau Chi

3) All of them

4) Tom “Pinto” Hulce, for Amadeus

5) Donald Sutherland

6) Dean Vernon Wormer; “Double Secret Probabation

7) “Caddyshack”; Noonan.

8) The German

9) U. S. Senator