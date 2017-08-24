Do you recognize this fraudster?

Posted on August 24, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a credit card fraud case through photos taken from surveillance video.

The suspect found a wallet at a gas station on the afternoon of August 13, and soon used the stolen credit cards to buy gift cards at four Sonoma stores. The charges totaled $1,000.

Deputies investigated the incident and found the video matched the same suspect at the different locations using the victim’s credit cards. The deputies took photographs of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help. If anyone recognizes the suspect in these photographs we are requesting they contact Deputy Matthias Williams at 707-565- 2121.