Free citizenship classes start September 11

Posted on August 24, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

To help prepare participants for the required naturalization examination, free citizenship classes will be offered by La Luz at the El Verano School Family Resource Center (EV-FRC), beginning Monday, September 11, 2017, from 6 to p.m.

To be eligible for classes, one must be a legal permanent resident (green card holder) for at least five years and speak some English. Based on age and number of years as a legal resident, some people may qualify for the language waiver and be able to take the classes in Spanish.

Why become a citizen? Legal residents do not have all the rights of citizen, but as citizens, all rights and privileges are secured including: voting; assistance from the U.S. government when overseas, if needed; living in the U.S. or one’s country of origin without the time limitations that legal residents have; and the ability to petition to get permanent residency for other family members.

Classes are taught in small groups and in a friendly and relaxed environment by teachers familiar with all aspects of the test and naturalization interview. Participants practice with others, receive help with the application process, and become prepared to succeed.

The location if the EV-FRC is 18606 Riverside Drive, Room 31, in the Springs.

For more information and to register, call 707.935.6025.