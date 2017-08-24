Archives

Two free outdoor shows Friday night

Posted on August 24, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Friday Night Music Series

It’s Food Truck Friday, with live music with SugarFoot. Bring chairs, blankets and picnic (but no booze) or purchase on site. Sebastiani Winery. Free. 6 to 9 p.m. 398 Fourth St. E., Sonoma. Sebastiani.com.

Jami Jamison BandFunky Fridays at Hood Mansion

Live music with The Jami Jamison Band, on the historic Hood Mansion front lawn. Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs. Food, wine, and beer available on site. 7 to 9 p.m. at 389 Casa Manana Rd., off North Pythian. Adults $10, kids 18 and under free. 707.833.6288. FunkyFridays.info.

