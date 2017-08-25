Celebrating the sights and sounds of Sugarloaf

Posted on August 25, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

From the wildflowers in its fields in springtime, to the famous black bears roaming its interior, Sugarloaf Ridge State Park provides crucial habitat to a variety of native wildlife large and small. And its 30-plus miles of hiking trails, numerous waterfalls, gorgeous scenery and 360-degree views make it essential for humans as well, in any season.

On Sunday, August 27, the Oakmont Hiking Club hosts “Sonoma Salutes Sugarloaf,” fundraising dinner with a presentation on the natural sounds of the park by soundscape ecologist Bernie Krause

Krause pioneered the field of soundscape ecology, making scrupulous recordings of natural soundscapes from around the world, including several years’ worth from Sugarloaf Ridge State Park.

“This is the story of living nature,” Krause said of his recordings. “It’s the story of life. And how that life is becoming threatened by human activity. We need to listen to nature’s voice.”

He continues to make recordings at Sugarloaf, and serves on the board of directors of Sonoma Ecology Center, the lead nonprofit of Team Sugarloaf, which manages the park.

“Sonoma Salutes Sugarloaf” is Sunday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the East Rec Center in Oakmont Village, located at 7902 Oakmont Dr.

Tickets are $75 per person with all proceeds going to Sugarloaf Ridge State Park.