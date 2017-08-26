Library offers homework help

Posted on August 26, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Every Tuesday, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m., through December the library will provide a quiet space, a healthy snack, supplies and trained volunteers to help with homework for students in grades K-12.

Volunteers will assist children and teens with various homework assignments and help develop literacy and mathematic skills throughout the year. Students of all ages will be assisted individually and in small groups on a drop-in basis, no registration is required.

A mother whose child participated in the program last year, says, “the Homework Help program at the Library has transformed our home life! It helped us get into the ‘homework habit’ and get homework done more easily instead of being a nightly struggle. We now have time together to fix meals, play games, and enjoy our evenings”.

Student, Mason adds, “It’s fun! And I get to come to the Library.”

Children’s Librarian, Clare O’Brien says, “libraries have always been good places for students to do homework, now with the Homework Help program, the library is a great place for kids to do homework!”

The library is located at 755 West Napa Street, Sonoma. For more information contact librarian Clare O’Brien at 996-5217 or [email protected] Keep up with all library events at www.sonomalibrary.org and on facebook, www.facebook.com/sonomavalleylibrary.