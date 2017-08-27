The Sun Eats ~ Sonoma Valley Sun

Crushing it, Sonoma Valley style

Posted on August 27, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Twelve wineries of the Heart of Sonoma Valley Association celebrate harvest with the annual Sonoma Valley Crush festival September 8-10.

Guests get a behind-the-scenes, hands-on look at seasonal activity – grape sampling in the vineyards, crush pad tours, fermentation checks and more — plus sample wines at stops throughout Kenwood and Glen Ellen.

Participating wineries: La Rochelle Wines, Loxton Cellars, Manzanita Creek Winery, Mayo Family Winery, Muscardini Cellar, Orpheus Wines, Paradise Ridge Winery, Spann Vineyards, St. Anne’s Crossing Winery, Sunce Winery, Ty Caton Vineyards, and Wellington Cellars.

$35 for all-access pass. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Heartofsonomavalley.com

 

