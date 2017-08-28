Arts Guild hosts first national juried show

The Arts Guild of Sonoma continues its 40th year anniversary celebration as a nonprofit artists’ cooperative with its first National Juried Competition. A total of 370 pieces from around the country were submitted for the consideration of judges Donna Seager and Suzanne Gray, of Seager Gray Gallery. For the exhibition, running August 31 through October 2, the works of 47 diverse artists were chosen.
The Guild will host an Opening Reception on Saturday September 2, 5 to 7:30 p.m., 140 East Napa Street, Sonoma.
Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Tuesday. Admission is free. 707.996.3115. Artsguildofsonoma.org
Featured artists:
Michael Acker
Patricia Akay
Rhiannon Alpers
Char Banach
Rebecca Bangs
Marie Bergstedt
Sandra Berkson
Gail Berreman
Tiffany Bociek
Leslie Bodzy
Donna Broder
Barbara Crow
Laura Culver
Judi Danner
Deborah Donahower
David Gates
Lisa Toby Goodman
Anne Green
Belinda Hart
Jaye Hays
Kirk Hinshaw
Duncan House
Barbara Jacobsen
Karla Kaizoji Austin
Reiner Keller
Kate Knudsen
Gayle Lorraine
Michael Manente
P.K. Margis
Andrew Merriss
Fran Meuller
Bruce Papitto
Sherry Parker
Ellie Portner
Sudabeh Ramhormoz
Carol Rosemond
Sandra Rubin
Robert Ryan
Louise Schiele
Linda Semple
Marina Smelik
Brian Tepper
Toby Tover
Sophia Xinman Wang
Jennifer Whitfield
Diane Williams
Kelsey Woodward