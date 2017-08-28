Arts Guild hosts first national juried show

Posted on August 28, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Arts Guild of Sonoma continues its 40th year anniversary celebration as a nonprofit artists’ cooperative with its first National Juried Competition. A total of 370 pieces from around the country were submitted for the consideration of judges Donna Seager and Suzanne Gray, of Seager Gray Gallery. For the exhibition, running August 31 through October 2, the works of 47 diverse artists were chosen.

The Guild will host an Opening Reception on Saturday September 2, 5 to 7:30 p.m., 140 East Napa Street, Sonoma.

Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Tuesday. Admission is free. 707.996.3115. Artsguildofsonoma.org

Featured artists:

Michael Acker

Patricia Akay

Rhiannon Alpers

Char Banach

Rebecca Bangs

Marie Bergstedt

Sandra Berkson

Gail Berreman

Tiffany Bociek

Leslie Bodzy

Donna Broder

Barbara Crow

Laura Culver

Judi Danner

Deborah Donahower

David Gates

Lisa Toby Goodman

Anne Green

Belinda Hart

Jaye Hays

Kirk Hinshaw

Duncan House

Barbara Jacobsen

Karla Kaizoji Austin

Reiner Keller

Kate Knudsen

Gayle Lorraine

Michael Manente

P.K. Margis

Andrew Merriss

Fran Meuller

Bruce Papitto

Sherry Parker

Ellie Portner

Sudabeh Ramhormoz

Carol Rosemond

Sandra Rubin

Robert Ryan

Louise Schiele

Linda Semple

Marina Smelik

Brian Tepper

Toby Tover

Sophia Xinman Wang

Jennifer Whitfield

Diane Williams

Kelsey Woodward