Community Center throws grand open house

Posted on August 28, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

What’s up at the Sonoma Community Center this fall? As a preview of things to come, and a look inside the city’s cultural and historic gem, the center throws open its doors for an open house on Saturday, September 9.

“The entire campus of Sonoma’s grand old elementary school will be buzzing with exploration and entertainment,” promises staffer Margaret Hatcher.

The free event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 276 East Napa Street.

The day will start with a kick off with John Gurney, the new executive director and former chief of police for the City of Sonoma. A ribbon cutting ceremony will reveal the Center’s new state- of-the-art Community Ceramics Kiln.

There will be a public unveiling of the new Secret Garden, a venue for a quiet outdoor meeting space, a serene spot for meditation, yoga, dance, or to celebrate special occasions including intimate weddings.

The new fall class schedule will be announced and guests are encouraged to stop in to learn more about offerings in ceramics, fiber arts, culinary arts, printmaking, painting, dance, music, and more.

“The entire building will be open for exploring,” Hatcher said, “with free art activities for kids of all ages and instructor demonstrations highlighting upcoming classes and workshops.”

Guest can take a self-guided tour of the water-wise front gardens designed by The Master Gardeners. The gardens are presently adorned — in close cooperation with the City and the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art — with two heroic sculptures by Albert Paley.

Art by instructors and students will be shown in Gallery 212. There will be a blowout ceramics sale where guests will find one-of-a-kind gifts, and new artist-in-residence Karl Shwiesow will be in action creating fascinating pieces in his studio.

In the Rotary kitchen, Txoco Choco Desserts and Creature Cold Brew Coffee will do presentations and outdoors, Q Craft BBQ Catering will offer food for sale.

There will be entertainment by Free Spirits Gospel Choir, Hula Mai, Miss Molly’s Ballet and Dance Studio, The Keenan Irish Dance School, and more. Sonoma Arts Live will be on hand to preview its upcoming theatre season in Andrews Hall.

Find out more at sonomacommunitycenter.org or 707.938.4626.