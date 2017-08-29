A great showing for Team Castelli

Tour de Fox Sonoma, one of the largest fundraisers for Parkinson’s research, was a great event, reports Annie Falandes. Team Castelli, led by he husband Larry Castelli, brought in close to $10k, and the event total was about $3.5 million. “We had better than 100 friends participate,” she said. “Thank you all!”

“Most of us rode with Larry on the 10-mile route — two of his children, two of his grandchildren, two good friends, and his very devoted wife. He was amazing. It was not quite difficult enough for him, so he rode the last mile with a flat tire. We finished as a group (they all waited for me) and still finished 91 – 113 out of 147 total bikes in the 19-miler. We were very happy. Will strive to do better next year! (I already want a new bike).

“Larry on the way home wanted to drop his bike off at the bike shop to get the tire fixed so he could ride the next morning… which he did. What a proud man he is. On a serious note he is truly overwhelmed by the support he got by not just his family and friends but by the community as well. He says Parkinson’s has given him more than it has taken away.”