Then and Now: The Woodleaf

Posted on August 29, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The historic building, rebuilt after a fire in 1921, on the corner of Highway 12 and Boyes Boulevard, around 1940. The store had a butcher shop, a soda fountain and even sold Greyhound bus ticket. For a time, it was a hotel. In 1980 the building was sold, and became The Big 3 restaurant as part of the Sonoma Mission Inn.

It was said to be the longest-running continuously operated restaurant in Sonoma Valley when it was closed down in April of 2016. Now owned by the Fairmont chain, will likely be used to expand the resort’s parking and conference facilities