Public meeting: Big plans for Sonoma sewer system

Posted on August 30, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley County Sanitation District will host an informational community meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Sonoma Charter School to discuss its sewer trunk main replacement project.

Since 1994, the District has completed approximately 9.7 miles of major capacity and structural improvement projects at a cost of $14.9 million. The proposed Sewer Trunk Main Replacement Project would replace about 1.8 miles of sewer main in three phases, all in the city of Sonoma, over a three-year period beginning next summer.

Built in 1953, the system includes nearly 200 miles of collection pipes and sewer trunk mains. The SVCSD is systematically replacing the aging collection system to increase wastewater capacity to comply with regulatory requirements.

The first phase of the project is expected to get under way starting in 2018. The multi-year project would replace a portion of the existing sewer trunk main alignment in three phases:

1st Phase – From the intersection of 6th Street West & Studley Street, north to Highway 12, and up to Ramon Street;

2nd Phase – From Highway 12 and Ramon Street, through Maxwell Farms Regional Park, to West Verano Avenue;

3rd Phase – From Buena Vida Court to Happy Lane.

“The District is committed to investing in the needed improvements to our sewer collection system,” said Supervisor Susan Gorin, who also serves as a sanitation district director. “We’re systematically replacing old pipelines to maintain our community’s infrastructure and protect our environment.”

The Sept. 6 presentation, to include a public Q and A, is free and open to all at 17202 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma.