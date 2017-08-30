What’s next for the empty lot at Broadway and MacArthur?

Posted on August 30, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The developers of the proposed project at the former Sonoma Truck and Auto location will share their plans in a public meeting on Wednesday, September 6.

The 1.86-acre parcel has been vacant, and often overgrown, since the business closed and sold in 2011. (It topped our ‘Blight Spot’ list nearly two years ago).

The previous plan, presented in January of 2016, called for an all-residential development of clustered town homes.

Prior incarnations had envisioned a hotel, then a mixed-use complex of lodging, retail shops and a public market along with some housing.

The meeting will be held at the MacArthur Place hotel, 29 East MacArthur, at 5:30 p.m.