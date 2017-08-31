Will Friday be hottest day ever?

It’s not just you, it really is hot in here. And outside, it’s way worse. After a high of 98 today, temps will reach nearly 110 degrees — a record high for Sonoma Valley — on Friday. That, and a forecast for 107 on Saturday, has triggered a Heat Advisory, in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
PG&E meteorologists say it’s one hottest stretches overall in the last 20 years to hit its service area. PG&E has crews on alert and ready to respond to power outages as soon as they occur.
In Sonoma, a Cooling Center will be made available at Sonoma United Methodist Church, 109 Patten Street, on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The air-conditioned space will have plenty of water, organizers, say, and show movies if folks are interested.
Next week should offer some relief from the triple-digit scorchers, but just barely – daytime temps should average about 90 through Friday, Sept. 8.
Where’s an eclipse when you need one?
– Val Robichaud