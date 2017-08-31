Will Friday be hottest day ever?

Posted on August 31, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

It’s not just you, it really is hot in here. And outside, it’s way worse. After a high of 98 today, temps will reach nearly 110 degrees — a record high for Sonoma Valley — on Friday. That, and a forecast for 107 on Saturday, has triggered a Heat Advisory, in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

PG&E meteorologists say it’s one hottest stretches overall in the last 20 years to hit its service area. PG&E has crews on alert and ready to respond to power outages as soon as they occur.

In Sonoma, a Cooling Center will be made available at Sonoma United Methodist Church, 109 Patten Street, on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The air-conditioned space will have plenty of water, organizers, say, and show movies if folks are interested.

Next week should offer some relief from the triple-digit scorchers, but just barely – daytime temps should average about 90 through Friday, Sept. 8.

Where’s an eclipse when you need one?

– Val Robichaud